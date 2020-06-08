Patricia June (Wickersham) Van Atten, passed away peacefully at her home in Alma, MI, on June 6, 2020. She was born June 11, 1931, in Rogers City, MI, to Aubrey and Edna Wickersham. The family settled in Alma when Pat was going into the tenth grade. It was at Alma High School where she met Charles T. (Bud) Van Atten, the man who would forever hold her heart. Pat graduated from Alma High School in 1949 and the yearbook quote aptly says she was “never too busy to smile.” After high school, Pat worked as a legal secretary for Alma’s prominent attorneys, Goggin & Baker. Her typing and shorthand skills were nothing short of spectacular and her attention to detail never waned. She married Bud on April 15, 1951, in Alma. When Bud was drafted during the Korean War, they moved to “Camp” Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Following Bud’s service time, they returned to Alma and in 1957 built their home where they would live the rest of their lives and raise their family. Pat’s bookkeeping and office management skills made her the perfect companion to Bud as they expanded the family plumbing business into Van Atten’s, Inc. where everyone within a three county radius could find their plumbing, heating, sporting goods and housewares. Bud was the face of the business and Pat took care of the reporting details. Their marriage of 55-years was filled with adventures: camping trips, snowmobile escapades, and even a European vacation. When they sold the business and retired in 1989, they began wintering in Green Valley, Arizona, but when the grandkids were born beginning in 1998, they had new priorities and that meant spending as much quality time as they could with their two granddaughters and one grandson. Pat was the family matriarch; she kept the trains running on schedule. She never raised her voice or had a harsh word about anyone. She could orchestrate a family meal including snacks, dinner and dessert without missing a beat. Her home was always welcoming, and she often reminded everyone that there was plenty of space if anyone needed to stay over (and she meant it). She did extensive genealogy work (years before it was cool and easy via the internet) so you would find her at family reunions walking around with her reports checking names and birthdates. Pat was a stickler for details – even double checking the family football pool spreadsheet calculations. Her heart was broken with Bud’s passing in 2006, but she surrounded herself with family and she went on to enjoy 14-more years making memories. She had regular lunches with her first cousins, and monthly gatherings with her schoolmates from the Class of ’49. She joined us for trips to Disney World, Denver, CO, and multiple excursions to Mackinac Island, but she was always happiest when she was at home. Pat was a “speculator” – not of the stock market – but rather in guessing what her neighbors might be up to. She was a fierce Scrabble competitor, and we often caught her stealing the deal in Euchre although she suggested it was simply because she liked to shuffle the cards. She enjoyed working in her yard and made Bud buy her a self-propelled push mower so she could be helpful. She did this well into her 70’s. She was most disappointed when she wasn’t strong enough to pull-start the snow blower and had to relinquish that task to others. She hosted all the family holidays. The void of her presence will be forever missed – most prominently this week at her granddaughter, Aubree’s, wedding. Pat is survived by her three children: Pete (Barb) Van Atten of Alma, Robin Van Atten of Denver, Colorado, and Amy (Mike) Densmore of Riverdale; three grandchildren: Cody Van Atten, Aubree (Seth Capen) and Grace Catlin; one sister: Sally Coon; one sister-in-law: Mary-Anita Hoxie; and nieces and nephews that all were so very special to her. Pat was preceded in death by her parents (Aubrey and Edna), husband (Bud), sister and brother-in-law (Cozetta and Edward Berg), brother and sister-in-law (Royce and Ethel Wickersham), and two brothers-in-law (Robert Hoxie and Richard Coon). A celebration of Pat’s life will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at noon at the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home in Alma. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.until the time of services at the funeral home. The family encourages donations to be made to the Gratiot County Community Foundation or to any charity of your choice. To view Pat’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.