age 88, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital. Patricia L. Parfitt was born February 28, 1931, to Lucille and Maynard Martin in Gratiot County, Michigan. Pat was the second of three children. She grew up in Sethton Township until World War II in 1941, when her parents moved the family to Detroit to work in a defense factory. After four years, the war was over and her parents bought a farm near Ithaca, Michigan. However, Pat and her older sister, Joyce, decided to commute to Fulton High School where they had been attending. Pat enjoyed many activities at Fulton High School. She was a cheerleader, on the yearbook staff, a class officer, played basketball, and was master of ceremonies at the annual awards ceremony honoring student and athletic achievement. Pat enjoyed acting and was outstanding in playing the lead role in both the junior and senior class plays. She graduated from Fulton High School in 1949 as class salutatorian. After graduation from Fulton, Pat became secretary in the county school superintendent’s offices of Dr. Baker, located in the courthouse in Ithaca, Michigan. She spent three years as Dr. Baker’s secretary. In 1952 she married Dick Parfitt, also a 1949 Fulton graduate and a senior to be at Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Pat became a secretary in the placement office at CMU. She was instrumental in landing Dick his first teaching and coaching job in Laingsburg, Michigan, from 1955 to 1962. Pat and Dick then returned to his alma mater, CMU, in 1962 where they have since resided. Pat has been very active in the First United Methodist Church. She won “the Dove” award, the highest honor for Methodist women. She was also active in the community projects. She was a hospital volunteer for many years and was a volunteer with Listening Ear. Pat was a Stephens Minister. Pat thrived in her role as incredible housewife, mother, and grandmother. She was an outstanding homemaker and unbelievable cook. The Parfitt household was never without homemade baked goods and many other savory dishes. She loved gardening and yard work, and took on any and all household repairs and paintings. Pat was known for riding her bicycles from one end of town to the other on a daily basis, summer or winter. When golfing, she preferred to walk even though she had a cart membership. Pat was one of those rare individuals who never judged others, but offered understanding and compassion. She never complained personally and always thought of others first. Pat is survived by her husband, Dick; three children, two sons, Kurt (Beth) of Dexter, Michigan, Todd of Benson, Arizona, daughter, Kim (Francisco) of Denver, Colorado; three grandchildren, Sienna, Tyler, and Ryan. She is also survived by one brother, Darrell (Ruth Ann) Martin of St. Johns, as well as a great many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucille and Maynard Martin; and sister, Joyce (Donald) Peters. A Memorial Service for Pat will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel, 114 S. Bradley St., Mt. Pleasant, on Wednesday, September 18, at 6 p.m. with Padre Greg Stauffer officiating. A Luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends the day of the service from 5 p.m. until the time of the service. You may view Pat’s obituary online or send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 14, 2019