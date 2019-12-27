|
|
Patricia Owen, 55, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at her residence. She was born March 17, 1964, in Mt. Pleasant, daughter of Harold and Marian (Wezensky) Keehbauch. A 1982 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School, Patti received her certification to be a Licensed Practical Nurse from Delta College in Bay City. She had been employed at Luther Manor Nursing Home in Saginaw before moving to Mt. Pleasant. Patti is survived by her mother, Marian Keehbauch Carpenter of Leaton; siblings, Mary Angela Hopkins of Mt. Pleasant, Barbara Hogan of Mt. Pleasant, Richard (Teresa) Keehbauch of Mt. Pleasant, and Sandra (Mike) Hanson of Muskegon; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Keehbauch in 1982; and brother, Glenn Keehbauch in 2014. Patti’s memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home with Father Don Henkes officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will follow at Lincoln Reception Center (attached to the funeral home). Interment of her ashes will be in St. Henry Cemetery in Rosebush on a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 28, 2019