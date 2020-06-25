Patrick Leslie Walton, age 59 of Clare, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Patrick was born the son of Richard and Donna (Johnson) Walton on March 5, 1961 in Mt. Pleasant. He was united in marriage to Sally Warrick on September 18, 1982 at the Clare Congregational Church. Patrick had worked for Giant Supermarket for 17 years and at the Soaring Eagle Casino for the past 20 years. He loved living on Indian Lake where he and his dog “Cindy” could enjoy the pontoon and fishing. Patrick was always willing to lend a helping hand; he enjoyed cutting and delivering firewood as well as genealogy. Patrick’s family attends the Farwell United Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife, Sally; children Brandy of Chicago, Travis and Austin both of Clare, Sultan Al Suleiman (Samah) and their children Jenna and Hala of Gilbert, AZ; best friend, Mike Willemin; his parents Richard and Donna Walton of Mt. Pleasant; siblings Mike Walton, Leslie Walton and Ann McCullen, and Mark and Kim Walton all of Mt. Pleasant and nieces and nephews, Brent and Haven Rehor and Hilliary Walton of Mt Pleasant, Steven and Anna Walton of Rosebush, and Hillary Harris of Atlanta GA, great nieces and nephews, Maddox, Dawson, Remi, Nate and Callista. In keeping with Patrick’s wishes cremation has taken place with a Celebration of Life gathering to be planned for a later date. Arrangements were handled by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.