Patrick W. Mullet

Patrick W. Mullet Obituary
Mullet, Patrick W.; age 60, of Shepherd passed on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at his home. Cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Patrick was born March 17, 1958 the son of William and Vera (Stevens) Mullet Jr. He was a member of the Midland Amateur Radio Club and was a broadcast engineer for the Delta College TV station. Patrick was into computers and loved his Sci-Fi, camping with family, and his 3 dotson buddies. Patrick is survived by his 2 siblings Robert Hitts of Houston, TX and Penny Mullet of Shepherd, and several cousins, extended family, and extended family at Medilodge of Mt. Pleasant. Patrick is preceded by both his parents, and sister-in-law Judy Hitts. Memorials can be made to the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 27, 2019
