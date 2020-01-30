|
age 78, of Lake Isabella, beloved wife of Larry and mother to Shelley, Darcy, Scott, Marcia, and John, joined the angels on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Patsy was born in Muskegon, Michigan, on June 12, 1941, to Andrew and Dorothy (Bitler) Himebaugh, the oldest of eight children. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School. On April 20, 1960, Patsy married the love of her life, Larry, and together they raised their children in Shepherd. Patsy worked for many years as a medical biller at the Central Michigan Community Hospital and later for Mt. Pleasant Anesthesia and the Women's Medical Center. Patsy and Larry were inseparable. They enjoyed spending winters in Florida, fishing on Lake Isabella, and hosting their annual Fourth of July Fish Fry with family and friends. Among her many talents, Patsy was an amazing quilter, and she loved to crochet. She created beautiful quilts, afghans, and other heirloom pieces treasured by her family and friends. Patsy will be dearly missed by her devoted husband of 59 years, Larry; children, Darcy (Scott) Haviaras, Scott (Sara) Dalrymple, and Marcia (Doug) Franks; grandchildren, Shaun, Heather (Andre), Trisha, Christopher (Andrea), James, Tonya, Neil J., AJ, Jacob, Colton, Dylan, Mitchell, Megan, Justin, and Kelsey; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Haylee, Hunter, Avri, Peyton, Andre, and Ariana. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Neil; siblings, Linda, Judy, Arnold, Sandy, and Gary; sister-in-law, Carol (Denny); and brother-in-law, Bill. Patsy was preceded in death by her son, John; daughter, Shelley; granddaughter, Krystal; parents, Andrew and Dorothy; parents-in-law, John and Ruth; sister, Evelyn; brother, Frederick; brother-in-law, Bill; and sister-in-law, Kim. The family will receive visitors at Clark Family Funeral Chapel in Mt. Pleasant on Sunday, February 2, from 1 to 5 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will also take place from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. A Funeral Mass for Patsy will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant on Monday, February 3, at 11 a.m. Rite of Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. A Luncheon will take place in the Reflections Reception Center following the Committal Service. It is the Lord who goes before you; he will be with you and will never fail you or forsake you. So do not fear or be dismayed. (Deuteronomy 31:8)
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 31, 2020