Age 52, of Alma passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at her home. She was born October 31, 1967 in California the daughter of Ismael and Margaret (Fisher) Gonzalez. Patty married Michael Diaz on May 17, 1985 in Alma. She worked with family at Tachos Restaurant for 10 years as a cook. She enjoyed sewing, collecting lighthouses and was an avid Stephen King reader. Patty loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.vPatty is survived by her husband, Michael Diaz; a son, Oscar Escamilla; grandchildren, James Wright, Alex Escamilla and Mateo Escamilla; her father, Ismael; a brother, Lonnie (Bonnie) Gonzalez; and two sisters, Judy Escamilla and Norma J. Gonzalez.vShe was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret and a brother, Rodney Gonzalez. Memorial services for Patty will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 am at Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church, 605 S. Franklin Street, St. Louis. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 am until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Diaz family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux Funeral Home, St. Louis. To view Patty’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 4, 2020