Patty Louise (Taylor) (Walker) King, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Patty was born on February 7, 1934, in Edmore, MI, the daughter of Floyd and Edith Gertrude (Royer) Taylor. She married the love of her life Lloyd D. Walker on February 7, 1953 in Edmore. Lloyd preceded her in death on October 30, 1998. She remarried her friend and companion, Merton King on January 24, 2003. Patty is survived by her children, Dian (Montie) Smith, Dena (Robert Newton Jr) Walker, David (Brenda) Walker, all of Riverdale, and Duane Walker of Edmore; grandchildren, Jennifer (Matthew) Walrath, Montie (Tiffany) Smith, Justin (Michelle) Smith, Dale (Charlie) Walker, Shelby Stansberry, David (Alicia) Walker, Laura (Daniel Mathis) Walker, Bonnie (Mark) Grover, Randi Walker, and Devon Sheldon; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; half-brother and sisters, Bonnie, Gloria, Beverly and Floyd (Diane) all of Battle Creek. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lloyd Walker; her second husband, Merton King; her parents Floyd Taylor and Edith (Leon) Nisonger; her half- brothers, Larry, Jim and Norman; and her half-sister, Rachel. Funeral services for Patty will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Brigham Funeral Chapel, Edmore. The family will greet friends from 11:00 AM until the time of service. A luncheon will be held at the Edmore immediately following the service. Contributions in Patty’s memory can be made to the family. Condolences may be made by utilizing the guestbook at www.brighamfuneralchapel.com
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 11, 2020