Paul B. Lapham, age 90, of Clare, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home in Clare, Michigan. Paul was born the oldest of 10 children to Alger and Ruth (Wernette) Lapham on Nov. 2, 1929, in Lansing, Michigan. He married Elva Lea McIntosh in Marathon Florida on Feb. 10, 1952. On August 19, 2012, Paul’s beloved Elva Lea passed away and on April 25, 2013, Paul’s daughter Angela passed away. Paul married Zita Coburn on July 22, 2017 in Minnesota, and she survives him. Also surviving are his children, Tim (Jackie Kammezell) Lapham of Clare, Sue Lapham of Clare, Mary (Mike) Hales of Farwell, Beth (Randy) Elinski of Jackson, MI, Lisa (Steve) Thorburn of Morrisville, NC, Eight Grandchildren, Jason, Heather, Adam, Brian, Jordan, Trevor, Meagan, and Adriane, Eight Great Grandchildren, Jacob, James, Jaelee, Jaxon, McKayla, Ryann, Brianna and Lily, and his siblings, Darcy Lapham, Clair (Margaret) Lapham, Dave (Sue) Lapham, Rita Poston, Jean (Ron) Cauwenbergh, his brother-in-law, Ray Szumski and sister-in-law Nancy Lapham. Along with a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. Paul was preceded in death by his Parents, his wife of 60 years Elva Lea, his daughter Angela, brother, Larry, and sisters, Sandra Lapham, Virginia (John) Krabbenhoft and Lorena Szumski. Because of the Current Orders for mitigating the Covid -19 virus, Paul will be buried in the St. Cecilia Cemetery of the Our Lady of Hope Parish in a privately held graveside ceremony for his family. Memorial donations in honor of Paul may be directed to the Our Lady of Hope Parish, 106 E. Wheaton Ave., Clare, Mi., 48617. Arrangements were by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com

Published in Morning Sun from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
