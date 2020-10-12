1/1
Paul Douglas Harris
Age 66, of Riverdale, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Alma. Paul was born May 6, 1954 in Detroit, the son of John Paul and Bessie Mae (Gibson) Harris. He graduated from Big Rapids High School. Paul married Kathy Thompson on October 7, 1978. He served in the National Guard for 24 years and worked for Scotland Oil as a truck driver, retiring in 2016. He enjoyed birds, fishing, watching tv and movies, and going to the casino. He loved his grandchildren very much. He is survived by his wife, children Paula (Fidel Castellano) Harris, Wendy (Bryan Snell) Kvintus, Robert Harris, Amy (Patrick) Ebnit, Christopher Harris, 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, mother Bessie Walker and sister Fern Kay Harris. Paul was preceded in death by his father. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pardee Cancer Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Riverdale. To view Paul’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit ww.luxfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Morning Sun from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home - Riverdale
6479 N. Lumberjack Rd.
Riverdale, MI 48877
989-833-7352
