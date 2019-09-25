|
|
Paul Maloney, 75, of Mt. Pleasant and formerly of St. Paul, Minnesota, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland. He was born May 31, 1944, in Willmar, MN, son of the late John J. and Helen K. (Nash) Maloney. After attending Gonzaga Prep High School from 1958-1961, Paul graduated from St. Bernard High School in St. Paul. He attended the University of Minnesota from 1962-1967 and in 1969 earned his bachelor’s degree in History and secondary degree in Speech from Wisconsin University River Falls. On September 11, 1971, he married the love of his life, Lorraine F. Tako, at Maternity of Mary Catholic Church in St. Paul, MN. Paul was dedicated to Catholic education where he spent his entire 44-year career. He and his wife retired to Mt. Pleasant in 2013. He loved sports, particularly football and baseball. He also enjoyed coaching, watching games, and the strategic play. A man of varied interests and tastes, Paul was never boring, was much loved, and will be greatly missed. Paul is survived by his wife of 48 years, Lorraine; two daughters, Shannon Maloney of Hainesville, IL and Molly (Walter) Pelowski of Mt. Pleasant; two grandsons, Mitchell and Marshall Pelowski; sister in-law, Patricia Maloney of Minnesota; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings, Marlene Rynard, Lorraine Cardinal, and William Maloney. A funeral Mass for Paul will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, September 27, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Beal City with Father Thomas Held as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery followed by a luncheon at Lincoln Reception Center (attached to Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home). The family will receive friends at the church on Friday one hour prior to Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker School. Envelopes will be available at the church or funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 26, 2019