Thering, Paula, 76, of Beal City, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Isabella County Medical Care Facility. A Funeral Mass for Paula will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Beal City with Father Thomas Held as celebrant. A luncheon will follow at the Beal City Knights of Columbus Hall. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant following the luncheon. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. with the Vigil beginning at 7:30 p.m. Visitation continues at the church on Thursday one hour prior to Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, St. Joseph the Worker School, or Heartland Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and during the service at the church. Paula was born December 30, 1942, in Mt. Pleasant, daughter of the late Harold T. and Mable (Dent) Stegman. A graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School in 1960, Paula married Robert F. ‘Sam’ Thering on October 26, 1963, at Sacred Heart Church. She was co-owner of Good Times Party Store on M-20 and Coldwater Roads from 1984-2003. Prior to that she had worked as a teller for seven years at Isabella Bank and had also worked at Central Michigan University for four years. Some of her favorite pastimes were being outdoors, hunting, crocheting, and cross-stitching. More than anything, she loved being with her family. Paula is survived by her loving husband, Sam; daughter, Brenda (David) Recker of Blanchard; three granddaughters, Melissa (Howard) Foster of Blanchard, Kelsi Karcher of Mt. Pleasant, and Courtney (Codee) Preston of Blanchard; seven great grandsons, Brennen, Gunnar, Cason, Finley, Gage, Lane, and Grant; siblings, Lilly Ann Claybaugh of Mt. Pleasant, Ted (Mary) Stegman of Marquette, Ruth (Dave) McWilliams of Mt. Pleasant, and John Stegman of Gaylord; in-laws, Rose Thering of Elsie and Connie Thering of Mt. Pleasant; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister in-law, Harold and Nancy Stegman; and brothers in-law, Joe and Jack Thering. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit
Published in Morning Sun on June 25, 2019