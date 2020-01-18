|
|
Our beloved mother, grandmother and sister, Pauline Branson, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Mt. Pleasant at the age of 88. She was born in Gilmore Township, Isabella County on December 29, 1931, to Fred and Verlia (Lee) Wilcox. Pauline graduated from Weidman Rural High School in 1951. On August 16, 1953 Pauline married Orval L. "Spike" Branson in Midland and they made their home and raised their family in Weidman, MI. Together they enjoyed owning and operating his excavation business. This was not just a job for them but a way of life. The customers they had, the people they helped along the way, the friends they made and their family, were things that kept the happiness in their hearts. For years she was part of the Women's Auxiliary for the Nottawa Sherman Fire Department. Pauline and the other wives would have coffee, hot chocolate and food for the firemen when they were on long calls. Over the years she enjoyed crocheting and sewing. Together, Spike and she enjoyed running the roads. Whether it was just a "short" Sunday drive or a "long" out of state trip, they enjoyed life to its fullest. Pauline is survived by: five children, Brenda (Steve) Gray of Evart, Patty Riley of Weidman, Randy (Teresa) Branson of Mt Pleasant, Lori Gross of Weidman and Lisa (Justin) Longtin of Weidman; 14 Grandchildren, Jeremy (Angie) Gray, Shaun (Tracy) Gray, Krista (Matt) Tiedt, Gwen (Matt) Alwood, Carrie Riley, Kelly (Jeremy) Shaner, Kyle Branson, Sam (Christie) Verus, Katie (Zach) Biller, Makenna, Natalie and Lanie Longtin, Derek, Rachel and Ann Gross; 17 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Delores Jackson of Mt. Pleasant, Vada Wright of Mt. Pleasant, Monica Parker of Weidman and Ruth Ann (Don) Oaks of Mt. Pleasant and Florida and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by: her parents, Fred and Verlia; her husband of 55 years, Spike in 2009; her daughter, Sherri in 1996; brother, William Wilcox and sister, Joyce Curtiss. To those working on the second floor at the Isabella Co. Medical Care Facility, “THANK YOU”. Your care, comfort and support, for our feisty mother, were appreciated more than you will ever know. You made this part of life the best it could be. It was Pauline’s wish for cremation to take place without any services. We welcome your stories and support. Please share with us in person, over the phone, or online. You can share a memory or sign the guestbook for her by clicking the guestbook tab, on Pauline’s page, at the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton’s website:
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 19, 2020