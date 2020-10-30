Pauline M. Estes, age 94 of Lake, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was born July 17, 1926 in Coldwater Township, Isabella County the daughter of Martin G. and Margaret “Maggie” (Geasler) Boger. Pauline graduated from Weidman High School. She married William Estes and they made their home on Brinton Road near Lake, MI. Pauline spent her working career in the Public-School System as a Teachers Aid and Librarian. She and her husband, Bill spent many years enjoying camping, fishing and hunting; their greatest joy was a memorable trip to Alaska. Pauline is survived by her niece, Jeanne (William) Schulz of Scottville; 3 nephews, Robert and Timothy Turnbull both of Holland, Thomas (Sallie) Herman of Weidman; brother-in-law, Ralph Turnbull of Holland; great-nieces and nephews, Christine (Jim) McFarlane and their daughter, Maggie all of Mt. Pleasant, John (Amber) Herman and their children, Zachary and Hanna, all of Lake and many dear friends who played a big part in her life. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William and two sisters Ruth Turnbull and Virginia Herman and a brother-in-law Harry Herman. There will be no public services. Arrangements entrusted to the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton. Share a memory or condolence with the family at www.daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com