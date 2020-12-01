Pearl Irene (Sherbahn) Midlam, age 96, of Alma, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Schnepp Senior Care and Rehab Center. She was born April 25, 1924, in Broomfield Township, the daughter of Clark and Lola Mae (Forbes) Sherbahn. On April 2, 1944 she married Milo W. Midlam at the Church of God, Remus, MI. Milo passed away on April 6, 1980. She was a member of Alma First Church of God from the time they had their first service in a home on Center Street. She sang in the choir for many years, taught Sunday school, was active in bus ministry, helped her husband as youth leader and very active in the women’s ministry. She enjoyed bowling and was the league treasurer for many years. She liked the game Aggravation (‘marbles’ to her) and everyone knew who the red marbles belonged to. Jigsaw puzzles, word search, bingo and eating out (especially Chinese) also rated among her favorites. Anytime she saw an infant she would go over and visit with the mom. Pearl was also a great babysitter for many people. Her joy was spending Christmases in Indiana with her daughter, son-in-law and all the grandkids and great-grandkids. She had a deep faith in God and often said Jesus was her first love. Mom, no more hearing aids and glasses because you are whole and well with your Savior. We know how much you loved us. We also know you knew how deeply you were loved. We will meet again in heaven. Pearl is survived by a son, Larry (Nancy) Midlam; a daughter, Luanne (Thomas) Carr; a daughter-in-law, Linda Midlam; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Milo; a son, Gary Midlam; a daughter, Joanne (Mike) Hodge; and her sisters, Geneva, Clara and Ethel. A Celebration of Pearl’s life will be held at a later date at the First Church of God in Alma. Interment has taken place in Chapel Gardens Cemetery. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions in Pearl’s memory to Alma First Church of God, 200 W. Superior St., Alma, MI 48801. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Pearl’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com