Pearl Smith, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Crestwood Assisted Living. He was born November 20, 1933, in Isabella County, Michigan, son of the late Lloyd and Norma (Kanine) Smith. He married Madonna Thering on July 21, 1951, at Sacred Heart Church. P.J. was employed as a pipe fitter and welder for Dow Chemical retiring in 1986. Some of his favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing, welding and fabricating, rides in the country, and working in his yard. P.J. is survived by three children, Linda Wilson, Mike (Cindy) Smith and Ed (Diane) Smith, all of Mt. Pleasant; his special friend, Pat Hillman of Mt. Pleasant; four grandchildren, Angela (Jamie) Hutton and Erik (Abbie) Wilson, and Brent (Leslie) Smith and Aaron Smith; 10 great grandchildren, Rook, Keegan, Logan, Ryan, Grace, Chloe, Eli, Bryce, Lexi, and Blane; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Madonna in 1999; and siblings, Ethel Edwards, Don Smith, Guy Smith, and Argie Kappler. P.J.’s funeral will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home with Deacon Larry Fussman officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in Lincoln Reception Center (attached to the funeral home). Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care Team or Alzheimer’s Association. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 27, 2019