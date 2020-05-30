age 85, of Mount Pleasant, Michigan, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her beloved husband and children on May 29, 2020. She was born in 1934 on her family’s farm in Clare, Michigan, to Rollie and Vera Thayer. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Darling, in 1954, and enjoyed 66 happy years with the love of her life. Peggy graduated from Clare High School, class of ’52, as a homecoming queen and avid horseback rider. From graduation until her marriage, she worked at Tim Cotters Dealership and Doherty Hotel. She and her husband, a state trooper, lived in various cities until settling in Mount Pleasant with their three children. Peggy stayed home to raise her children until they were in high school. She then worked at CMU for 19 years, where she befriended and delighted university students who missed her after she retired in 1996. Retirement brought Bob and Peggy many happy years of wintering together in Alabama, Florida, and Texas, and spending time with family and friends. She was a sweet, fun, loving wife and mother and a devoted grandmother, who cherished her family. Happiest when in the middle of family gatherings and cheering on her kids and grandkids at important events, she was often recognized as Most Valuable Parent. One of her greatest skills and joys was making the people around her laugh. Her finest moments became known as the famous Grandma Bloopers, which are still talked about and re-created to this day. She was always the first to laugh at herself and taught us all not to take ourselves too seriously. She is survived by her husband, Robert Darling; her children: Mark (Becky) Darling, Tammi (Matt) Rodammer, and Terri (George) Fussman; sister and brother in law, Beverly (Bob) Diment; thirteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Because of the “Stay Home, Stay Safe,” order, a private Graveside Service will be performed on Tuesday, June 2, at 2 p.m. by Deacon Larry Fussman at Cherry Grove Cemetery for family and close friends. Those planning a memorial contribution are asked to contribute to Mid Michigan Hospice. To view Peggy’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit



