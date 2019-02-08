Milan, Phil Lee, of St. Martin’s Pointe, Hessel, Mich., passed away early Tuesday, February 5, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born January 10, 1931 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Thomas Milan and Helen Howe Milan. Phil graduated from Assumption High School in Windsor, Ontario, and then attended The University of Detroit, where he played football and earned a business degree. He married Lenore (Lee) Burkel, his high school sweetheart, in 1951, and they spent the next 62 years raising a large family together. Phil and Lee were always drawn north to waters of Les Cheneaux, where his family had a compound of cabins outside of Hessel. He would bring his family up north throughout their summers to enjoy swimming, boating, water skiing, lakeside bonfires, jersey muds at Bon Aire, and excursions to Mackinac Island. When not with the family, Phil was building his water-well supply business, which grew to several locations throughout the state. Eventually, Phil and Lee moved from Mt. Pleasant to St. Martin’s Point where he opened his last supply store in Cedarville before retirement. Phil was always deeply involved in the communities in which he lived: He was in the U.S. Naval Reserves; He was President of the Parish Board of Sacred Heart in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. He was a member of many fraternal organizations, including the Lions and Knights of Columbus; He was on the Marquette Township Zoning board of appeals; He served as president of the Education Board for the Les Cheneaux school system, as well as a member of the Les Cheneaux Education Foundation. But no matter whether he was doing, Phil’s witty and mischievous sense of humor endeared him to colleagues and friends. Phil and Lee were separated by her death after 62 years of a loving marriage. After several years, Phil eventually met a wonderful friend and companion Sylvia Kievit – who had also been married for 51 years before she also lost her beloved husband – and they were happily married in 2016. Together, they joyfully attended the many family milestone events that occurred during their time together. Phil will be celebrated by his wife Sylvia and their children: Barb and her husband Gary of Cleveland, Ohio; Daniel and his wife Sharon of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Kevin and his fiancée Dehn Aniana of Chandler, Arizona and Calbayog City, Philippines; Michael and his wife Siriporn of Seattle, Washington and Bangkok, Thailand; Dr. Chris and his wife Joyce of Gaylord, Michigan; Christian Kievit of Naples, Florida; Keith and his wife Candice of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Mark and his partner David Savini of Andover, Massachusetts; Phil and his wife Jane of Charlevoix, Michigan; Melanie Kreider of Traverse City, Michigan. He will also be celebrated by their grandchildren including Alicia, Joe, Alex, Jenni, Nathan, Micah, Matt, Laura, Kataleya, Ellyn, Jayna, Ian, Levi, Sheamus, Birdi, Bac, Zachary, Winifred, Elijah, and Isadora; as well as by great-grandchildren Alyssa, Aziza, Evalyn, Aiden, Zoeli, Adrian, Leopold, Brianna, Lillian, Freyja, Saoirse, Daon, Sievert, Eleanor and Cassidy. Donations may be made in Phil Milan’s name to the Les Cheneaux Community Foundation at lescheneauxcommunityfoundation.org/donate.html or to the Les Cheneaux Watershed Council at http://lescheneauxwatershed.org/about/how-to-help-donate. A Memorial service is being planned for family and friends later in the summer in the Les Cheneaux islands. R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary