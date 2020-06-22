Philip James Morton
Philip James Morton, 69, of Alma, MI, passed away on June 21, 2020, at the Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Alma. Cremation has taken place per his wishes and the family will hold a Memorial Service at a later date. Philip "Mort" was born in Alma, MI on May 6, 1951, to Philip and Mary (Rauschenberger) Morton. Mort and Beverly Greening were married at the Methodist Church in St. Louis, MI on October 20, 1979. Mort was a truck driver since he was 18 years old; he retired from Brenner Oil at 62. Mort loved all sports, but hockey was special because he shared it with his son Nick. He enjoyed fishing with family where ever he was. While he loved seeing his friends and family, he cherished his time with his grandchildren the most. Mort is survived by his wife Beverly Morton, son Nick (Melissa) Morton, mother Mary Morton, sister Sandy (Wayne) Braun, sister-in-law Debb (Chuck) Oatten, and his brother-in-law Jim (Shirley) Greening. He is also survived by his grandchildren Adalynn, Liam, and Kaeleigh; and many nieces and nephews. Mort was predeceased by his father Philip Morton, brother Fred Morton, and brother-in-law Dick Greening. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI. Online condolences can be sent to

Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis Chapel
117 North East Street
St. Louis, MI 48880
989-681-2181
