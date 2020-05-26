Philip L. Kyser, “Jake”; 80, of Shepherd, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing with his family by his side from Leukemia. Phil was born in Shepherd to Dwight and Kathleen (Hall) Kyser on February 2, 1940. He attended school at Shepherd Schools located in Shepherd, graduating in 1959. After graduation, Jake went to work in Saginaw for welding company and worked in the shop for a while. Then went to work for Swogger Standard Station, which is now currently Kevin’s Auto Repair. In 1962 he went to work for Detroit Mobile Homes. Then Jake found his spot at General Motors (Oldsmobile) in Lansing in 1965 where he stayed for 25 years before retiring February 1, 1993. He was retired for almost as many years as he worked. He took his first year of retirement then tried his hand as a crop insurance adjuster for Lewis Main. He also tried some short term jobs of driving school bus, trucking for Pat Schafer, and Fed Ex delivery until deciding that retirement was his thing. He married Mary Jo Leyrer on May 26, 1967 in Shepherd, MI. Even though during retirement Jake and Mary Jo bounced to Indian River to live, they eventually found their way back to Shepherd to spend time attending sporting events that involved the grandkids. Jake enjoyed all that life brought to him, but mostly deer hunting with his grandkids, brought a smile to his face, especially when there was a little competition going on. Jake is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Jo; his children David Rogers of Chicago, Connie (Mark) Moeggenborg of Shepherd, Patrick (Stacy) Kyser of Shepherd, and Don Kyser of Shepherd; granddaughters Katie (Bryan) Travis of Shepherd, Amy (Joseph) Rice of Elwell, Cleo Kyser of Midland, and Devon and Eliana Rogers of Chicago; grandsons Joshua (Kaylie Boggs) Kyser of Clare, Jordan (Aubrey Cogswell) Moeggenborg of St. Johns, and Adam Kyser of Shepherd; great grandchildren Jake Grant, and Brock Travis, and Jed Rice; sister Barbara (Dennis) Holton of Corydon, IN; and brother James Kyser of Shepherd; sister-in-law Judy (Mike) Florian of Shepherd; brothers-in-law Robert Leyrer of Evart, James (Vicki) Leyrer of Stanton, Raymond (Louise) Leyrer of Stanton, Joseph (Ruth) Leyrer of Lansing, and Michael (Cindy) Leyrer of DeWitt; and too many nieces and nephews to mention. Preceding Jake in death are both his parents, and his great granddaughter Stella Mae Travis. There will be a private viewing at Berry Funeral Home on Saturday, May 30 with a graveside service at a later date. Interment will be held at Lincoln Township Cemetery located on Blanchard Road located directly behind Phil’s home and is an original part of the Kyser Family Farm until being sold to the township.



