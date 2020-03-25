|
Retired Alma firefighter of over 25 years, Philip Michael Zelinski passed away on March 14, 2020, just hours after his 78th birthday. Loving son, brother, husband, and father, he had many friends, vehicles, and jobs in his life. Special thanks to Robert (Bob) Leiter, longtime friend and neighbor, for his concern and visits during the past few weeks of his life. Phil was born in a home in St Louis MI on March 13, 1942, to Michael J. and Beulah G. (House) Zelinski. He lived in Alma most of his life until retiring from Consumers Energy to enjoy 20 years near Blue Lake, Mecosta, MI. They spent many years camping, especially at Sault Ste. Marie, MI. He is survived by his wife, Rosalie (Rathburn) of Mecosta, and one sister, Sharon K. Reavis (John) of St. Louis, brothers-in-law, Steven (nephew David) of Springport, Ronald (Dawn), nieces Abby and Ellen all of Rhode Island. Niece, Theresa (Bartley) Helm (Tim) of Springport, MI and nephews, Jason (Laura) Bartley of Springport, MI and Keith (Nicole) Reavis of Hudsonville, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents and in laws, one son, Paul Michael Zelinski and sister and brother in law Raymond and Connie Bartley. No services are planned at this time. Cremation was handled by Charles R. Lux Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant, MI. Many thanks to Dr. Terry Ball, McLaren hospitals Central MI and Bay Region, MediLodge of Mt. Pleasant and Heartland Hospice for all they tried to do. Donations may be made as you choose.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 29, 2020