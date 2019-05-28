|
|
Starks, Philip N.; age 88; of Six Lakes; went to be with his Lord early Saturday, May 25, 2019. Funeral Services will be Thursday May 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Edmore First Church of God with Pastor Steve Gulick officiating. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. at Brigham Funeral Chapel in Edmore. Philip was born on March 24, 1931 in Sheridan Twp., MI the son of Clenard and Opal (Shedell) Starks. He married Marie (Lenon) Starks June 18, 1955 in Remus. Philip proudly served his country and was (enlisted) in the Air Force during the Korean conflict. He worked 32 years at Michigan Consolidated Gas Company. Philip was an outdoorsman, avid fisherman & hunter. He volunteered at the Six Lakes Fire Department for 25 years, and with Marie by his side served at God’s helping hands ministry that provides food to needy families and Camp Barakel for many years. Philip was a member of the Edmore First Church of God and loved singing at church. He has blessed many family members and friends over the years with his beautifully detailed crotchet pieces. Philip is survived by his wife Marie, his daughter’s Sue (Pat) Gallinger of Mt. Pleasant, Cindy (Vic) Anderson of Mesquite, TX and son Jeff (Connie) Starks of Shepherd, eight grandchildren and one great grandson, his Sister Gwen Starks of Howard City and brother Steve (Nancy Starks) of Coopersville, sister in-law Glady’s Starks of Coopersville, many beloved inlaws, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, two brothers. A luncheon at the church will follow graveside services in Hillcrest Cemetery in Six Lakes, MI. Those wishing to contribute in Philip’s memory are asked to consider Camp Barakel (1798 Shear Lake Rd. Fairview, MI 48621) or God’s Helping Hands (8944 50th Ave. Remus, MI 49340). Condolences to the family may be made utilizing the guestbook at www.brighamfuneralchapel.com
Published in Morning Sun on May 29, 2019