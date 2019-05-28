|
|
age 49, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday May 26, 2019 at his home. Funeral Services will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Dean Willard officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow at Reflections Reception Center. Interment will take place in Strong Cemetery in Mecosta County. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and on Friday beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Harmony House. Envelopes will be available at the church. Philip was born October 20, 1969, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Marvin and Marjean (Rydahl) Eldridge. He was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and worked for Mid-Michigan Industries for over 20 years. Philip was a member of Weidman Baptist Church. He enjoyed word search books, going to the movies, and loved to go out to eat. Philip loved collecting key chains and pencils and being with his family. Philip is survived by his mother Marjean Eldridge of Mt. Pleasant; brothers John (Kathy) Eldridge of Hudsonville, Brian (Susan) Eldridge of Visalia, CA, and Timothy Eldridge of Weidman. Philip was preceded in death by his father Marvin Eldridge and infant sister Sandra. You may view Philip's obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on May 29, 2019