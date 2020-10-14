Philp Lentz

Philip Lentz, 64, of Shepherd, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was born June 14, 1956, in Edmore, Michigan, son of the late Harry F. and Laura E. (Noble) Lentz. A 1975 graduate of Shepherd High School, Phil married his high school sweetheart, Patricia McCaul, on September 27, 1975. While he was a dairy farmer most of his life, Phil also owned an eavestrough business, drove a bus for Dean Transportation, and, along with his wife, owned Safari’s Pheasant Fever. He loved bear hunting and spending time at his cabin with family and friends. Phil could often be seen “out and about” with his canine sidekick, Elle. When Phil wasn’t chasing after a bear or coyote, he could be found on the softball diamond with his daughter, Tracie. His love of Michigan State football and basketball resulted in countless hours of heckling with his University of Michigan friends. Phil is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patricia; daughter, Tracie (Samantha Turner) Lentz of Shepherd; two grandchildren, Jacklyn and Jesse Bliven; sister, Shirley Crowley (John Rountree) of Gladwin; father in-law, Gerald (Sharon) McCaul of St. Louis; in-laws, Virginia “Ginny” Maney of Mt. Pleasant, Neil (Carol) McCaul of Shepherd, and Kevin (Jean) McCaul of Mt. Pleasant; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Laura Lentz; and mother in-law, Wyllowdean “Fay” McCaul. Phil’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 16, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home with Pastor Alan Rydman officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3-7 p.m. and on Saturday one hour prior to the service. Phil will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery in Winn. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lentz family to help pay for medical expenses. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
