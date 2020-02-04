|
|
October 17, 1932 - February 2, 2020 Phyllis Ann Brandon was born October 17, 1932 to Ernest and Edith (Allen) Sprague. Her mother died when Phyllis was 10 years old. At that time, Phyllis went to live with her Grandparents, Chester and Bertha Sprague. She graduated from Clare High School. She married Gene Brandon on Dec. 18, 1950 in Harrison. Gene passed away Oct. 28, 2014. Phyllis had worked at Houghton Drugs, Dow Chemical, Weltronic, and JC Penny’s. Phyllis also was a Realtor, working behind the scenes helping her husband with completion of the transactions and keeping records straight for their business. They spent 28 years in Florida, coming home for short periods in the summertime. Together they enjoyed selling items at flea markets. When not working, she was busy being a devout house wife. She enjoyed going on rides and eating dinner at a good restaurant. She enjoyed knitting in her young years. In her later years she enjoyed crossword puzzles. She loved her cats and dogs. She had a poodle, GiGi, that she swore could find mushrooms when they were mushroom picking. Saudi’s, a collie, and Reiny, a cocker mix, would travel back and forth with them to Florida. Her skills at crossword puzzles were remarkable. Phyllis was sassy, quick witted, and didn’t hesitate to speak her mind. Phyllis is survived by her son, Gary (Roxy) Brandon of Coleman and her daughter, Rebecca Szul of Saginaw Township. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Per her request, there will be no services. Arrangements were handled by the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home in Clare.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 5, 2020