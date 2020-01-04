|
Phyllis Louise (Henry) Palmer, 86, of Farwell Michigan, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 after complications from surgery. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon, Thursday January 9, 2020 at Campbell Stocking Family Funeral Home, Farwell. Pastor Jim Young will officiate with burial following at Surrey Township Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 4-8 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Phyllis was born on May 23, 1933 to Guy and Ethyl (Rose) Henry in Owosso, MI. She graduated from Owosso High School and worked at McLaren Hospital of Flint as an EKG tech. During this time, she met the love of her life, George D Palmer, they were married on December 2, 1955. They then moved to Farwell, this is where she and her lifelong business partner, companion and husband built and operated Mott Mt Ski Resort. They remained at the ski area from 1958 to 1969. In 1977 they purchased Shears Hardware, renaming it Palmers Hardware, and then later adding an Auto parts / Car care garage which is still today a family run operation. Both Phyl and her husband George were avid supporters of Farwell’s many youth activities. She had a passion for golf and played regularly all her life and a point which cannot go unmentioned - 5 holes in one. Although Phyllis accomplished much in her life, it was undeniable the love and commitment to her family and many close friends always came first in her life. She has touched everyone who knew her with gentle kindness and compassion and for this she will be sorely missed. Surviving are her three children: Kelly Palmer and his fiancé Jane Mitchell Green of Farwell, Autumn Palmer and her husband Kelly Kipp of Farwell and Tammy Palmer Shaffer and her husband Eric Welter of Farmington; Sister-in-law Roslyn Wood Henry; her beloved grandchildren: Ashley Yokois, Eric Gilman, Corey Bartz, Bryan Palmer, Krystal Haring, Kendra Kipp, Michael Shaffer, Kristen Shaffer and many loved great-grandchildren. Phyllis Palmer was preceded in death by her parents Guy and Ethyl Henry, brother Norm Henry, parents-in-laws Veryl (Chum) and Margaret (Lockwood) Palmer and treasured Husband George D Palmer. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to Clare Area Junior Golf Association or the Farwell Little League. Please share your memories and condolences with the family online at:
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 5, 2020