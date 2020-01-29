|
Phyllis Mae Woodruff, age 96 passed away on January 27, 2020 in Mt. Pleasant. Per her wishes, cremation will take place with a service to follow in the spring. She was born on April 27, 1923, the daughter of Blaine and Margaret (Cahill) Stansell. On April 8, 1944 she married Donald Woodruff, and the two grew their family to include three children. She retired from Central Michigan University in 1967. Phyllis enjoyed winters in Florida where she honed her euchre playing skills. She also enjoyed bingo, sewing, crocheting and puzzles. She saw beauty in the world around her, loving nature, feeding the birds, planting and caring for her flowers, and blue skies with billowing white clouds. Phyllis loved going for a ride especially if that meant traveling to Northern Michigan. She had a unique ability to make each grandchild feel special, creating memories that they cherish everyday. Phyllis is survived by her children; Keith (Rose) Woodruff of Lake Isabella, Marcia Braman of Vestaburg, Steven Woodruff of Blanchard; 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Those preceding her in death are her parents; husband; brother, Duane J. Stansell and son-in-law, Ronald Braman. The family wishes to thank the staff of Crestwood Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for their loving care. Friends may share a memory with the family online at:
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 30, 2020