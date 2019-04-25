|
Phyllis McCrumb, 86 of Mt. Pleasant, MI passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 24, 2019 at the Isabella County Medical Care Facility. She was a wife of 48 years to the late Carl McCrumb (1998). Phyllis is survived by 3 children Pam Keehbauch, Cathy (Tom) Dickman, and Kelly (Jamie) Switzer; 9 grandchildren Missy (Curt) Anderson, Amanda Endres, Nick Endres, Josh (Courtney) Jerome, Jena (Mike) Sprinkles, Justin Keehbauch (Kathleenia), Brandon Keehbauch, Zachary Keebauch, and Cortni Switzer; 10 great grandchildren Izybel Cross, Tyler Anderson, Layne Anderson, Maggie Dickman, Joe Keehbauch, Dalton Jerome, Beckett Jerome, Christopher Keehbauch, Hailey Sprinkles, and McKenna Sprinkles; great great grandson Rozyn Torralva; brother Joseph (Joanne) Travis; sister-in-law Margaret Travis; and auntie to Bobbie Fockler & aunt to many. Phyllis is preceded by her husband Carl and grandson Jeremy Dickman. Special thanks to all her friends at the Mt. Pleasant Adult Day Care. As per wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, hug your loved ones and spend special time with them whenever possible. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Contact her family for time and place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral home of Shepherd.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 26, 2019