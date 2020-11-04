1/1
Phyllis Ruth (Klatt) Devine
1918 - 2020
Phyllis Devine, 102, of Mt. Pleasant and Walloon Lake, Michigan passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at McLaren Central Michigan. Phyllis was born September 1, 1918, in Alma, Michigan daughter of the late Ernest and Winifred (Mull) Klatt. She was a graduate of Alma High School in 1935. Phyllis married John J. Devine on January 2, 1940, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alma. Like so many of her generation, she was the ultimate – and best - wife, mother and homemaker. She also had the greenest of green thumbs. Phyllis was a life member of the Tourist Club and was thankful and blessed to enjoy family and friends over 70 summers at Walloon Lake. She and John were longtime members of Walloon Lake Country Club and Mt. Pleasant Country Club. In later years they belonged to Rancho Las Palmas Country Club, where they spent glorious winters in Indian Wells, California. Phyllis is survived by her sons, John Devine Jr. and David (Melinda) Devine, both of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Ty Devine and Danielle Devine. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John J. Devine in 2002; daughter, Danna C. Devine in 1958; and two sisters, Winifred Lentner and Janice Joynt. Cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled at this time. She will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit

Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
