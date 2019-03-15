Age 90, lifelong resident of Vestaburg passed away peacefully Thursday, March 14, 2019 at her home. She was born May 8, 1928 in Vestaburg the daughter of M.I. and Bertha (Bennet) Frost. She was a 1945 graduate of Vestaburg High School, where she excelled in basketball and helped lead her team to four perfect seasons. Her undefeated 1944/1945 team was inducted into the Vestaburg High School Hall of Fame earlier this year. Rachel married Harold Gale Corder on December 16, 1945. She worked as a seamstress for D and S Auto Trim for 15 years, retiring in 1990. She also spent over 50 years baking delicious and beautiful specialty cakes out of her home. She enjoyed gardening and canning. Rachel was a devoted and faithful member of the Ferris Church of Christ, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher and was a member of the SOS Ladies Group. Rachel is survived by her children; Laura (Perry) Hilton, Mary Robertson, William Corder, 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law; Doris Corder, and four sisters; Ruby Marchetti, Mabel Herrera, Rosemary Krafft, Sharon Rinckey. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; Harold, a son; Paul, a daughter; June, five brothers; Donald, Albert, Roy, Willis and Robert Frost and a sister; Verda Webster. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11 am at the Ferris Church of Christ with Pastor Josh Rude officiating. Interment will be held in Ferris Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home in Riverdale and on Tuesday from 10 am until the time of services at the church. Those desiring may make contributions in Rachel’s honor to the Ferris Church of Christ. To view Rachel’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary