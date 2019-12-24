|
|
age 74, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at MediLodge of Mt. Pleasant under the care of Heartland Hospice. Funeral Services for Ralph will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Sunday, December 29, at 11 a.m. Interment will take place in the Union Cemetery. A Luncheon will follow in the Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Ralph was born on June 28, 1945, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Carl and Ida (Ritter) Smith. Ralph worked as a semi truck repairman for Buick plant in Flint. He dabbled in the art of mixology, making root beers, wines, and kahlua. Ralph enjoyed farming and working on cars. Ralph was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Moose Lodge and a Mason in passing. Ralph is survived by his children, Carla Smith, Cary (Matthew) McGuire, and Russell (Carrie) Smith; grandchildren, Nathan and Abby McGuire and Tristan and Chase Smith; and great-grandchildren, Brayden Tucker, Levi McGinnis, and Laila McGinnis. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Rita in 2012 and parents. You may view Ralph’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 25, 2019