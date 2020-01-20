|
|
Randall F. Barnes, 53, of Coleman, went home to the Lord unexpectedly on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Randall was born on June 26, 1966, to Forrest and Bessie (Napier) Barnes in Alma. Randall grew up in St. Louis, MI and graduated from St. Louis High School and attended some college. Randall was a veteran of the United States Army and Army Reserves serving for 11 years as a staff sergeant, military policeman, army ranger, and sniper. Randall was united in marriage to Jodi Hale on June 28, 2003, in Beaverton. Randall has a son, Aaron Barnes as well. Randall worked at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort for many years as a slot manager, but currently was employed as a security officer for Securitas. Randall was a member of Mt. Pleasant Community Church and was active within the church as a crisis response team member and part of a Bible Study small group. Randall enjoyed trains, pheasants, animals, biking, walking, hunting, fishing, nature, target shooting, going to concerts, going to sporting events, and spending time with his wife, friends, family, and cats. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 16 years: Jodi Barnes of Coleman; son: Aaron (Kelly Miles) Barnes of Mt. Pleasant; mother: Bessie (Bob Kirby) Barnes of St. Louis; sisters: Carolyn (Daniel) Komperda of Fostoria, Nancy (Mike) Parsons of Shepherd, Kimberly Barnes of Alma; in-laws: Dan & Edda Yost of Beaverton, Leo & Florence Hale of Beaverton; brother in-laws: Ed Hale of Beaverton, Kris (Nikki) Yost of Gladwin; grandmother in-law: Lois Mitchell of Beaverton; along with several nieces & nephews. He is preceded in death by his father: Forrest Barnes; brother: Charles Barnes; sister: Patricia Fellows. Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, January 23, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 4-8:00 P.M. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton. Randall will be laid to rest at Beaverton City Cemetery, Beaverton. Following, there will be a Celebration of Life luncheon at Beaverton United Methodist Church.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 21, 2020