Foster, Randy Ray, age 61, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, at The Laurels of Mt. Pleasant. Funeral Services for Randy will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Thursday, February 28, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Daryl Amrozowicz officiating. A Luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue the day of the service from 10 a.m. the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Randy was born on December 29, 1957, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Melvin and Shirley (Moore) Foster. Randy proudly served his country in the United States Navy. During his 8 years in the Navy, Randy worked as an aircraft mechanic. He married Beverly Norris on June 27, 1998, in Mt. Pleasant. Randy worked as a blackjack dealer at the Soaring Eagle Casino for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, socializing, going to car shows, and his dog. Randy is survived by his wife, Beverly; mother, Shirley Foster of Mt. Pleasant; sisters, Rhonda Klein and Robbin Tanner, both of Mt. Pleasant; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Norris of Mt. Pleasant, Nancy (Cleo Boyd) Norris, and Diane (Sean) Jacobs, all of Midland; brothers-in-law, Harold (Marlene) Norris of Mt. Pleasant, Ronald Norris, and Brian (Brenda) Norris, all of Midland; and many nieces and nephews. Randy was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Foster; in-laws, Harold and Josephine Norris; and brother-in-law, Mike Klein.