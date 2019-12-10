Home

Randy Ray Jenison

Randy Ray Jenison Obituary
Jenison, Randy Ray, age 56 passed away Friday November 29, 2019 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Randy was born March 6, 1963 the son of the late Wilbur R Jenison and Mary (Rogers) Jenison. Randy is survived by his mother Mary Jenison, one son Eric Hofstetter, two sisters, Kim (Alan) Gilbert, Kelly (Carl) Eyer, one brother, Shawn (Yuko) Jenison, two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Randy was preceded in death by his father Wilbur R Jenison and his sister Theresa (Jenison) Williams. If you wish to pay your condolences the family will be at The Countryside Apartments Clubhouse 1346 Charles Ave, Alma, Sunday December 29th from 2pm to 4pm.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 11, 2019
