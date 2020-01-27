|
|
Age 73, of Alma, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the North Star Assisted Living Home. Joe was born November 22, 1946 in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Reginald and Elizabeth (Walz) Bush. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School with the class of 1964. Joe served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a very active life-member of the Alma . Joe enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, playing pool and softball and helping coach softball and swimming. He is survived by his children Rob (Missy) Bush, Megan (Chris) Nelson, Shana (Curtis) Dancer, grandchildren Ryan, Braeden, Tristin, Nevaeh, siblings Tom (Chris) Bush, Pam (Ron) Mets, Marcia (Shawn) Gilmartin, Frank (Margaret) Dodd, Bonnie Dodd, Sandra (Tony) Blake, Debbie (Douglas) Tahy and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Reginald Bush. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11 am at the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma with Military Honors following. A private family interment will take place at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 to 8 pm and Thursday from 10 am until time of service all at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alma . To view Joe’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 28, 2020