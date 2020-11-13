Raymond Dale McDowell, dedicated father and “papa”, passed away November 11, 2020 at Royal View Assisted Living with family by his side. Cremation will take place with a memorial service to follow at a later date. Ray was born December 4, 1937, the son of Hayward and Wilma (Allen) McDowell. He married his soul mate, Barbara Jean, on March 23, 1957, and the two spent 61 devoted years together before Barbara’s passing in 2018. Ray worked at Fisher in Mt. Pleasant for 35 years as a truck driver, which he thoroughly enjoyed. An avid bow hunter, he adored target archery, which ran in the family, and was a member of Michigan Bow Hunters. Ray was a lover of John Deere tractors, and took part in the Remus tractor pulls each year. He was a very involved Papa in his grandchildren’s lives, always attending sporting events and school events. Ray was quiet, but when he spoke, it was always to say something important and everyone knew to listen. His quick wit and sense of humor will be greatly missed by his children, Lynda (Richard) Morrill, Laura Rykert, and Lisa Blanzy; grandchildren, James, Sean (Laura), Christopher, Daniel (Brittany), Canham, Amanda (Jason) Canaan, Alex (Jennifer) Rykert, Lisha (Kevin) DeZelia, Benjamin (Rachel) Blanzy, and Lance (Alyssia) Blanzy. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Barbara. The family would like to thank Elara Hospice and Royal View Assisted living for their wonderful and compassionate care of Ray. Friends may share a memory with the family online at janowiczFH.com
