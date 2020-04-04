|
|
Raymond Joseph Simon SR - Born January 20th 1923 - Died April 3rd 2020. Ray was born January 20, 1923, in Remus, MI, the son of Alonzo and Agnes (Doerr) Simon. He was a lifelong dairy farmer in the Remus area on the family’s farm established in 1866. Ray was raised, and even passed away on the family farm. He married Ann Lynch on January 20th 1945, and the two spent 62 ½ years together. Ray’s faith was strong as well as his love for his wife, family, and St. Michael Church. He and Ann started volunteering with the Weichman family at St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Michael Church, which later became God’s Helping Hands, after joining with other local churches. Ray was a permanent fixture at God’s Helping Hands all the way up until his passing. In honor of Ray’s service, the food distribution department was named after him. Ray and Ann enjoyed frequenting Wheatland Music Festival, and raising their 13 children together. They were fortunate enough to watch their family grow to include numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sadly, Ann preceded Ray in death in 2007. After “retiring” Ray could be found helping out on the farm, driving tractor, or tilling and caring for his garden well into his 90s. An active member of his community, Ray offered his time for many years to Remus Heritage Days and was also a Lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus St. Michael’s for over 77 years. Ray was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Elyse Simon; 6 siblings and their spouses, and 5 in-laws and their spouses. Ray is survived by his children, Jim (Roxann) Simon Mecosta MI, Rose (Chet) Barber Omer MI, Marge Chandler (Bob Sergent) Clarkson MI, Mark (Mary Alice) Simon Remus MI, Steve (Dorothy) Simon Midland MI, Doris (Mike) McHugh Remus, MI, Fred (Mo) Simon Remus MI, Frank (Cheryl) Simon Benton AK, Mike (Rose) Simon Big Rapids MI, Tim Simon Haslett MI, Dan Simon Kentwood MI, Molly McNeilly Big Rapids MI, Ray Simon Jr Paris MI, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ray will be deeply missed by the community he was so much a part of. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to God’s Helping Hands (8944 50th Ave., Remus, MI 49340) and/or McLaren Hospice program (McLaren Hospice and Home Care Foundation Attn: Donations, 1515 Cal Drive, Davison, MI 48423). There will be no services at this time as to keep everyone safe during this global pandemic. There will be a full funeral mass and celebration of life gathering to be announced at a later date. Friends may share a memory with the family online at:
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 6, 2020