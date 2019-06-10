|
|
Brink, Raymond, 91, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at his home. He was born June 6, 1928, in Lake City, Michigan, son of the late Aaron and Gertrude (Pringer) Brink. He served in the U.S. Army from 1948-1951. His first marriage was blessed with two sons, Allan and Bryan. He later married Wanda (Bowling) Seagraves in May of 1980, in Dayton, Ohio. Ray worked as a heavy equipment operator in the aggregate industry. Some of his favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing. Ray is survived by his wife Wanda; sons, Allan (Dawn) Brink of Stockbridge and Bryan (Jeanine) Brink of Ossineke; step-children, Cindy (Jerry) Monroe of Olivet, Kevin Seagraves of Detroit, and Ron Seagraves of Tennessee; grandchildren, Emily Brink, Karl Brink, and Erik Brink; step-grandchildren, Jessica (Greg) McKillop, Shayna Seagraves, and Josh Dean; great grandchildren, Dominic Brink, Julius Brink, and Mia Martinez; and step-great grandchildren, Parker McKillop and Andrew McKillop. He was preceded in death by his parents; and step-grandson, Andrew Monroe. The family will receive friends at Lincoln Reception Center, 2300 S. Lincoln Rd., Mt. Pleasant, (attached to Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home) on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hannah’s Bark Park or HATS. Envelopes will be available at the visitation. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit
Published in Morning Sun on June 11, 2019