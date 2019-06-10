Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service
2300 S. Lincoln Rd.
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 773-5616
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Brink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Peter Brink

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond Peter Brink Obituary
Brink, Raymond, 91, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at his home. He was born June 6, 1928, in Lake City, Michigan, son of the late Aaron and Gertrude (Pringer) Brink. He served in the U.S. Army from 1948-1951. His first marriage was blessed with two sons, Allan and Bryan. He later married Wanda (Bowling) Seagraves in May of 1980, in Dayton, Ohio. Ray worked as a heavy equipment operator in the aggregate industry. Some of his favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing. Ray is survived by his wife Wanda; sons, Allan (Dawn) Brink of Stockbridge and Bryan (Jeanine) Brink of Ossineke; step-children, Cindy (Jerry) Monroe of Olivet, Kevin Seagraves of Detroit, and Ron Seagraves of Tennessee; grandchildren, Emily Brink, Karl Brink, and Erik Brink; step-grandchildren, Jessica (Greg) McKillop, Shayna Seagraves, and Josh Dean; great grandchildren, Dominic Brink, Julius Brink, and Mia Martinez; and step-great grandchildren, Parker McKillop and Andrew McKillop. He was preceded in death by his parents; and step-grandson, Andrew Monroe. The family will receive friends at Lincoln Reception Center, 2300 S. Lincoln Rd., Mt. Pleasant, (attached to Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home) on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hannah’s Bark Park or HATS. Envelopes will be available at the visitation. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit
Published in Morning Sun on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now