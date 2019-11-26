|
|
age 84, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at his home. Funeral Services for Ray will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Saturday, November 30, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Charles Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Chippewa Township Cemetery. The family will receive friends the day of the service from 12 noon until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to . Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Ray was born on May 27, 1935, in Chippewa Township, the son of William and Vera (Dennis) Smith. He was a die and tool repairman at Lobdell Emery for over 40 years. Ray enjoyed farming beef cattle for 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, spending time hunting and fishing. Ray is survived by his former wife, Barbara Jean Grace; children, James Smith, Duane (Sherrie Coffell) Smith, Jeanine Ellen Jackson, Ronald (Kimberly) Smith, and Julie Smith (Larry) Cunningham; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and sister, Janet Harvey. Ray was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Harold Smith, LaVern Smith, and Maryjane Cole; and significant other, Lillian Kunkel. You may view Ray’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 28, 2019