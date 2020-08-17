age 64, of Wellston passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Woodland Hospice House in Mt. Pleasant. Due to the ongoing indoor gathering restrictions by executive order, a Private Funeral Service for Becky will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Thursday, August 20, at 11 a.m. with Benjamen Evers officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery. The family will receive friends for a public gathering at the funeral chapel on Wednesday, August 19, from 2 until 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Woodland Hospice House. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Becky was born on August 25, 1955, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Johnie and Shirley(Lewis) Totten. Becky graduated from Mt. Pleasant high school in 1973. She married James Haught on October 22, 1977, in Mt. Pleasant. Becky loved to work, and spend time with her family and pets. Becky is survived by her husband, James Haught; son, John Haught; grandchildren, Lilynn and Cash; mother, Shirley Totten; siblings, Rohnna (Steve) Bridget, Rodney Totten, Robin (Steve) Sargent, and Rhea (Chuck) Lewis; sister-in-law, Penny Totten and Mary (Gene) Ohms; many nieces and nephews; 3 dogs, Shelby, Dozer, and Jasper; and her cat, Rico. Becky was preceded in death by her father, Johnie in 1995; in-laws, James "Budge" Haught and Audrey Haught; brother, Rick Totten; sisters-in-law, LouAnn Totten; and nephew, Jacob Totten. You may view Becky’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
.