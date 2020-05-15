Rebecca Lou Vreeland
1961 - 2020
Rebecca Lou Vreeland, age 59, formerly of Mt Pleasant, passed away May 15, 2020 at Golden Living Center in LaPorte Indiana. She was born on January 19, 1961 to the late Richard Vreeland and Shirley Hall. Rebecca’s greatest passions were her children, grandchildren and her kitten as well as crocheting. She spent many years taking care of her father late in his life until his death. Arrangements are being handled by Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory of LaPorte Indiana. A gathering will be held in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan with her siblings to commemorate her life. She is survived by her sons, James O’Dell (Rachael) High Springs, FL, Robert Vreeland of Knob Noster, MO, Christopher and Nicholas. Grandchildren Erica Knob Noster, MO, Robert Jr. Knob Noster, MO, Brothers: Marshall Vreeland, Mt Pleasant, MI, William (Leisa) Vreeland, North Judson, IN, Richard Vreeland, Laporte, IN, Douglas (Michelle) Vreeland, Williston, FL. Sisters: Pamela (Rod) Bellinger, Mt. Pleasant, MI, Cheryl Vera, Reno, NV, Victoria (Joseph) Padilla, Ithaca, MI, Vonda (Larry) Ryckman, Mt. Pleasant, MI, and Kimberly Vreeland, Taylor TX. She is preceded in death by her father Richard Vreeland, mother Shirley Hall, Grandmother Margaret Brandt, Grandfather Bird Vreeland, Grandmother Esther Swan and Nephew Hunter Mepham.

Published in Morning Sun from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
