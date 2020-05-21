Reo Voight Clark, 96, of Ithaca, MI, joined his beloved wife Erma in the presence of his Lord and Savior Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at StoryPoint of Grand Ledge with his family at his side. Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, MI, on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 A.M., with Chaplain Rich Mitterling officiating. Burial will take place at North Star Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 5-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Reo was born in Ithaca, MI on October 8, 1923, the son of Ernest and Lena May (Sensbaugh) Clark. After 56 years of being a bachelor, Reo met the love of his life, Erma Ruth Porter. On April 24, 1981, they were married at the Edgewood Church of God. They were blessed with 34 years of marriage prior to her death on November 20, 2014. Reo spent his entire life in the home in which he was born and raised. He farmed the family farm and was a blacksmith well-known for his skill. Reo was also an avid historian. Reo loved the Lord and served Him all his life. Reo and Erma were active members of St. Louis Holiness Church. He was involved in many projects at his church and the Ola Holiness Camp. Reo is survived by 3 special nephews: Dale (Laura) Clark, Mark (Denise) Clark, and Russ (Janice) Clark; and many nieces and nephews, as well as many great nieces and nephews. Reo was preceded in death by his parents, wife Erma, brother Murray (Lora) Clark, and two sisters: Beulah (RT) Cook and Anona (Vercil) Vance. Memorials may be made to the St. Louis Holiness Church - 960 E. Monroe Rd. St. Louis, MI 48880. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, MI. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit Reo's obituary at



