Rhonda, Jean Schoen, 58 of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Midland Hospital. Rhonda was born July 13, 1961 in Mt. Pleasant the daughter of Douglas and Viola (Snider) Schoen. Rhonda enjoyed playing cards, bingo and cooking; but most of all… she loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Rhonda is survived by her children Anthony (Kara Davis) Schoen of Midland, Michell (Mike) Gale of Mt. Pleasant, and Jamie (Brad Carll) Langlois of Mt. Pleasant; 10 grandchildren Gabrielle Schoen, Tyler Schoen, Alexis Schoen, Justine Schoen, Andrew Schoen, Douglas Gale, Kiylee Schoen, Noah Gale, Britany Schoen, and Aiden Carll; 5 great grandchildren Gannon Schoen, Serenity Rojas, Carson Gale, Lincoln Yaklin, and Blake Rojas; sister Gayla (Steve) Jewell of Mt. Pleasant; half-sisters Carol Clare of Mt. Pleasant and Sharon Sexton of Coleman; half-brothers Ed (Kay) Bissett of Shepherd and Jim (Barb) Bissett of Clare; and sister-in-law Martha Schoen of Frankfort. Rhonda is preceded in death by her parents, her brother William Schoen, half-sister Kay Harless, great granddaughter Casslynn Pardy and lifelong companion Earl Wilson III. Services for Rhonda will be Saturday, March 21 at 1 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home with Jean Thrush officiating. There will be visitation on Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 19, 2020