Age 80, of Alma, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was born September 3, 1939 in Charlevoix the son of Richard and Helen (Bayliss) Carson. On November 21, 1959 he married Dixie Lee Opdycke in North Bradley. Richard enjoyed football and fishing. He especially enjoyed trips to the casino and playing bingo and cards. He was a proud right-wing republican. Trump 2020! Richard is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dixie of Alma; five children, Mark (Lynae) Carson of Merrill, Sheila Carson Vining of Alma, Melissa (Steve) Denman of Alma, Cindy Carson of Alma, Lura Carson of Alma; 9 grandchildren, Derek DeVerney, Daryl (Tonya) DeVerney, Gerritt (Chelsea) Bott, Autumn (Ryan) Parshall, Richard (Lynn) Carson, Jacob (Nicole Wolfe) Wale, Sophia (Austin Reist) Carson, Zebulun (Marissa Stebelton) Denman, Kurt Wentz; 12 great-grandchildren and special family, Casie Wilson of Alma and Stacie Wilson of St. Louis. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Robert and Daryl Carson, son-in-law, Woodburn Vining, a grandson, Brayden Wale. Per Richard’s wishes, cremation has taken place with private interment to be held in Riverside Cemetery, Alma at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home. To view Richard’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 25, 2019