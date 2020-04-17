|
age 83, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family. Private Graveside Services for Dick will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Dick was born on the family farm on May 7, 1936, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of William E. and Ivah (Morse) Wood. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School with the Class of 1955. Following graduation, Dick proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957. He married Sandra Howard on August 6, 1960, in Mt. Pleasant. Dick owned and operated R.B. Wood Builder for many years and retired in 2013. Dick is survived by his wife Sandra E. Wood of Mt. Pleasant; daughter Valerie A. Wood Boman of Bath; grandson Bruce Richard “Rich” Boman of Grand Rapids; granddaughter Elizabeth Jean “Beth” Wood Boman of Bath; sister Carol Y. (Ralph M.) Leonard of Helena, MT; brother-in-law Robert E. Howard of Mt. Pleasant; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends which he loved as if they were his own. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; son Bruce W. Wood; sister Jean E. (Dale) Shepherd; brother William M. (Ethel) Wood; sister-in-law Elaine (Vernon) Parkes and sister-in-law Diane (Dargitz) Howard. Dick willingly volunteered his time and talents to various community outreach programs. He was a member of the Jaycees, Volunteer Fireman (MPFD), Charter Member and Board Member of The Home Builders Association of Central Michigan and Mission Lumber and Supply. He served on the Deerfield Township Fire Board. Dick’s interests included, but were not limited to hunting, fishing, building & remodeling, antique cars and tractors, wildflowers, birds, gardening, and sitting in his recliner with a bowl of popcorn and watching western movies. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Bruce W. Wood Scholarship Fund at Mt. Pleasant Community Foundation or a Community Outreach Program of your choice. To view Dick’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 18, 2020