|
|
Richard VanHorn, 91, of Weidman, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at home with his family by his side. His funeral will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home with Daryl Amrozowicz officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Two Rivers Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Richard was born June 29, 1928, in Trenton, Michigan, son of the late Percival and Loretta VanHorn. He married Dora Lee Felix on February 22, 1946, in Detroit. He was a police officer in Detroit for 30 years. Upon retirement he moved to Weidman where he has lived the past 40 years. Richard is survived by his wife of 73 years, Dora; four sons, Tom (Regina) VanHorn of Novi, Jim (Karen) VanHorn of Riverview, John (Toni) VanHorn of Holly, and David VanHorn of White Lake; six grandchildren; and many great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun on July 6, 2019