|
|
age 78, of Weidman passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Mid Michigan Medical Center in Midland. A Memorial Service for Richard will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Sunday, April 7, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Scott Smith from the Weidman United Methodist Church officiating. A Luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflection Reception Center. The family will receive friends the day of the service from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the James A. Cliff Masonic Scholarship. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Richard was born on June 8, 1940, in Marquette, MI, the son of Anthony and Edith (Bingham) Touchinski, Sr. Richard proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He married Janice Miller on June 10, 1967, in the Weidman United Methodist Church. Richard worked as a boiler operator for the State of Michigan at the Mt. Pleasant Regional Center. In his retirement, he worked in heating and cooling at the Soaring Eagle Casino, as well as being a Slot Enthusiast, earning his Platinum Card. He was a member of the James A. Cliff Masonic Lodge #424 and Thompson Blackmer VFW Post #4106, both in Weidman. Richard was a past Associate Bethel Guardian of #61 in Mt. Pleasant, past Associate Grand Guardian of the International Order of Jobs Daughters of Michigan, a member of the Mid Michigan Woodcrafters Club of Mt. Pleasant, and the carving club at the Masonic Lodge in Weidman. Richard is survived by his grandson, Hunter Pasch; daughters, Terri (Tim) Pasch of Weidman and Debbie (Kelley) Borton of Ypsilanti; brothers, James (JoAnn) Touchinski and Glenn (Joan) Touchinski, both of Marquette; sister, Kay Gregorich of Grand Junction, CO; sister-in-law, Lois Touchinski of Florida; brother-in-law, George E. Miller of Arizona; Ronnie (Sue) Sprague of Weidman, Doug (Arlene) Elias of Mt. Pleasant, and Jacques (Sandy) Coon of Barryton; many cousins, nieces, nephews, close family friends, and loyal boston terrier, Buster. Richard was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Janice; parents; mother and father-in-law, Elwood and Iola Miller; brother, Anthony Joseph Touchinski, Jr.; and great-niece, Nikki Touchinski. You may view Richard’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, light a memorial candle, or place a memorial donation at
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 4, 2019