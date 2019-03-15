Coughlin, Richard “Dick” J.; age 83, of Shepherd passed on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Woodland Hospice House of Mt. Pleasant. Services for Dick will be Monday, March 18 at 11am at St. Patrick’s with Father Fred Kawka officiating. There will be Visitation on Sunday, March 17 from 3 to 8pm with a scripture service at 7pm. Dick was born December 17, 1935, the son of Leo and Pearl (Eisenberger) Coughlin. He served in the U.S. Army. Dick was a golden glove boxer and was a 2 time runner-up state champion and also boxed while in the Army. He graduated from Shepherd High School in 1954. Dick worked for Total Refinery and Pipeline in Alma for 35 years. He was a member of the Shepherd Joe Ulch VFW and the American Legion of Mt. Pleasant. He was also a member of the NRA. Dick is survived by 3 sisters Gloria (Gerry) Farnan of Shepherd, Ruth (Gene) Utterback of Mt. Pleasant, and Linda Rondy of Ithaca, and numerous nieces and nephews. Dick is preceded by both his parents, infant sister Joyce, Delores Zsoter, and brother Tim Coughlin. Memorials can be made on Dick’s behalf to Hospice or the Joe Ulch Shepherd VFW post. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd. Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary