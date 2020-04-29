|
|
Richard “Rick” D. Lavigne; age 75, of Weidman passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his home. Rick was born June 30, 1944 the son of Walter and Mary (Victor) Lavigne. He loved riding motorcycles and snowmobiling with friends. Rick enjoyed hunting, camping, and dancing. He especially loved water skiing and just hanging out with his friends on Coldwater Lake. Rick also really loved spending time at deer camp with his buddies. He graduated from Shepherd High School and later attended Mid-Michigan Community College. Rick retired from the Carpenters Union after 30 years of service and would later work for Randell Manufacturing until his second retirement. He also owned and operated Lavigne Builders Construction for over 45 years. For the past 10 years, Rick considered himself a snowbird spending his winters in Florida traveling. Rick is survived by his wife Lois Lavigne; his daughter Kimberly Lavigne of St. Louis/Weidman and her son Triton; his daughter Danyle Lavigne of Gladwin and her 2 sons Damien and Dalton; 3 siblings Larry (Delores) Lavigne of Las Vegas, NV, Peggy (Rich) Feltman of Shepherd, and Linda (Mike) Nelson of St. Louis; and several nieces and nephews, all who have been taught to water ski by Uncle Rick and Aunt Diane. Rick is preceded by both his parents, his son Randy K Lavigne, and his sister Loraine Burden. Cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 30, 2020