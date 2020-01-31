|
Richard "Dick" Dickman was called home by God on January 30, 2020. Dick's family and friends will celebrate his earthly life with a memorial service on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at St. Louis City Hall. Born March 6, 1948 to Ferdie and Maggie Dickman, he lived his entire life in St. Louis, MI, except for two years that he served in the U.S. Army. He graduated from St. Louis High School in 1966 and married Lorna Cardwell in 1970. He is survived by his wife, Lorna, his daughter Debee Buckley of Shepherd, his daughter Pam (Aaron) Munderloh of St. Louis, eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, six siblings, and many nieces and nephews. Dick worked for Michigan Livestock, Powell's Plumbing & Heating, Dow Chemical, and for over 25 years at Total Petroleum; but he was most proud of his many years of service as a member of the Total Petroleum Fire Brigade and the St. Louis Fire Department. He enjoyed family gatherings, mowing the lawn, plowing the driveway, welding, and tackling all sorts of projects in his pole barn. He was a hard worker and valued practical skills. Those who wish to honor his memory are encouraged to donate to the Gratiot County Community Foundation, noting that the donation should be directed towards the scholarship fund that prioritizes those pursuing careers in skilled trades. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI. Online condolences can be made at
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 1, 2020